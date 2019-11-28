US Markets

Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.

Lopez Obrador said that, according to his information, Interjet was providing its service. He noted that government readiness to help national firms did not mean public money would be used to bail out businesses operating in an open economy.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular