Mexican president says Pemex will shut off newly drilled fields after oil price crash

Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexico's president on Tuesday said loss-making state oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL] will turn off production at newly drilled oil fields in the wake of the global oil price collapse.

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Tuesday said loss-making state oil company Pemex PEMX.UL will turn off production at newly drilled oil fields in the wake of the global oil price collapse.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has made reviving Pemex's fortunes a priority for his presidency, said it was harder to shut off mature oil fields and Pemex will instead send output to Mexican refineries.

"It takes time to ... reactivate them and get oil out," Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference.

Pemex, which has more than $105 billion in financial debt, has been hit hard by the global oil price collapse.

The company's debt has been downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies in recent weeks and analysts expect that Lopez Obrador's government will have to offer further financial support to keep the oil giant afloat.

