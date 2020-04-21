Mexican president says Pemex will shut off newly drilled fields after oil price crash

Adds comment by president

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Tuesday said loss-making state oil company Pemex PEMX.UL will turn off production at newly drilled oil fields in the wake of the global oil price collapse.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has made reviving Pemex's fortunes a priority for his presidency, said it was harder to shut off mature oil fields and Pemex will instead send output to Mexican refineries.

"It takes time to ... reactivate them and get oil out," Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference.

Pemex, which has more than $105 billion in financial debt, has been hit hard by the global oil price collapse.

The company's debt has been downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies in recent weeks and analysts expect that Lopez Obrador's government will have to offer further financial support to keep the oil giant afloat.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Eiting by Steve Orlofsky Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.