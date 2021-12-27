US Markets

Mexican president says Pemex to close Deer Park deal in January

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will complete its purchase of a controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery in January, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Mexico's government last week said the U.S. government had approved Pemex's purchase of the stake in the Deer Park refinery from Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

