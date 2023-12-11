News & Insights

Mexican president says more needs to be done to bring inflation down

December 11, 2023 — 11:08 am EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that more needs to be done to fight inflation, adding he wants to maintain price agreements with companies to limit the cost of 24 basic food items, first introduced last year.

Mexico's annual inflation rose slightly to 4.32% in November compared to 4.26% the previous month, according to data released last week by the statistics institute.

"We have to put in more effort. This is an issue that we have to take great care of," the president said speaking in a regular press conference.

He also repeated comments that the central bank should focus not only on battling inflation, but also on economic growth.

