Mexican president says lithium concessions under review

September 28, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the question of the country's lithium concessions is being reviewed, after China's Ganfeng 002460.SZ indicated its Mexican lithium concessions were being canceled.

Lopez Obrador formally nationalized Mexico's lithium reserves earlier this year.

