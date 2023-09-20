News & Insights

Mexican president says Ferromex trains restarting after suspension

Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

September 20, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had been told that Mexican railroad operator Ferromex was restarting trains after operations were halted following injuries to migrants traveling on them.

Ferromex, owned by conglomerate Grupo Mexico, said in a statement on Tuesday it temporarily suspended operations of 60 trains on northbound routes after nearly half a dozen deaths or injuries of migrants using the cargo trains to travel.

"They are restarting the movement on the trains," Lopez Obrador said during a regular press conference. "That was the report they gave me this morning."

Grupo Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

