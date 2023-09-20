News & Insights

Mexican president says Ferromex trains restarting after suspension

Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

September 20, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexican railroad operator Ferromex was restarting trains after operations were halted the day before, citing a report he received.

Ferromex, owned by conglomerate Grupo Mexico, said on Tuesday it temporarily suspended operations of 60 trains on northbound routes after nearly half a dozen deaths or injuries of migrants using the cargo trains to travel.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

