Mexican president says Ferromex trains restarting after suspension

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexican railroad operator Ferromex was restarting trains after operations were halted the day before, citing a report he received.

Ferromex, owned by conglomerate Grupo Mexico, said on Tuesday it temporarily suspended operations of 60 trains on northbound routes after nearly half a dozen deaths or injuries of migrants using the cargo trains to travel.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

