Mexican president says eager to avoid delays on Citi unit sale

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he wanted to avoid delays in the sale of Citigroup's Mexican unit, known as Citibanamex, which the U.S. bank said it was offloading earlier this month.

Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference that the government would facilitate the process "so there are no delays," and that he "didn't want there to be any legal obstacles" to the sale.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

