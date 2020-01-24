Mexican president says Central American caravans driven by political forces

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a caravan of Central American migrants that crossed into Mexico this week was not spontaneous, signaling that Honduran activists were driving the movement for political ends.

