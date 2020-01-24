Mexican president says Central American caravans driven by political forces

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a caravan of Central American migrants that crossed into Mexico this week was not spontaneous, signaling that Honduran activists were driving the movement for political ends.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.