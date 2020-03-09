US Markets

Mexican president says BlackRock interested in investing in "Mayan train" project

Contributor
Raul Fernandez Cortes: Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said U.S. investment group BlackRock is interested in investing in one of his flagship infrastructure schemes, the so-called "Mayan Train" construction project.

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said U.S. investment group BlackRock BLK.N is interested in investing in one of his flagship infrastructure schemes, the so-called "Mayan Train" construction project.

When asked during his daily morning news conference about a meeting he had with BlackRock boss Larry Fink last week, Lopez Obrador said the company is "interested in investing in the Mayan Train, in some sections".

The 1,470 km (913 miles) project is designed to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of the project is estimated to be just under $8 billion.

(Reporting by Raul Fernandez Cortes: Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular