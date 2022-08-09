US Markets

Mexican President says Bayer interested in continuing to invest in country

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer BAYGn.DE Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies.

"They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter after meeting with Baumann.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular