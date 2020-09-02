Mexican president says 2021 budget to include refinery spending, no new taxes

Adds president's comments on taxes, infrastructure spending

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the 2021 budget will call for spending on priority infrastructure including refineries and oil production, and will not raise taxes.

The finance ministry is due to present the new budget on Sept. 8, with the government under scrutiny over an economy that has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product could shrink almost 13% this year, the central bank has warned.

Lopez Obrador said he does not agree with increasing taxes on products such as junk food, as proposed by lawmakers from his own Morena party.

"You can't traffic in the health of the people," he told his daily news conference, adding he prefers governmental campaigns promoting nutrition and exercise.

Lopez Obrador has previously said there will be no tax increases before 2021.

