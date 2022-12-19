US Markets

Mexican president repeats asylum offer for Peru's Castillo, backs elections

Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

December 19, 2022 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry, Marion Giraldo, Lizbeth Diaz for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday doubled down on his offer of asylum for ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and his family, and backed calls for the South American nation to move forward its general elections.

Lopez Obrador had previously said he considered Castillo, who was removed from office and arrested earlier this month after trying to illegally dissolve Congress, the rightful president of Peru.

On Sunday evening, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, the former vice president who was sworn in after Castillo's ouster, said in media interviews she had been told by the Peruvian foreign minister that the asylum request for Castillo's family had been approved.

Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the asylum requests were still in progress. "A request was made but it is a process that needs to be carried out," he said.

"We have the door open for the president of Peru and his family for all of those ... who feel persecuted," he added.

Lopez Obrador also backed a call for Peru to move up general elections.

Peru's Boluarte last week sent a constitutional reform to Congress that would have brought presidential elections forward to December 2023, but lawmakers rejected it. She has urged Congress to reconsider.

