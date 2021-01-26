US Markets

Mexican president recovering well from COVID-19, minister says

Dave Graham Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has kept up his strength and is recovering well from COVID-19, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday he was infected with the coronavirus. He has been holding some meetings, including a call with Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday.

    Most Popular