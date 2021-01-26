Mexican president recovering well from COVID-19, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has kept up his strength and is recovering well from COVID-19, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday he was infected with the coronavirus. He has been holding some meetings, including a call with Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.