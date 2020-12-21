US Markets

Mexican president picks political ally to be education minister

Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Ruling party politician Delfina Gomez will serve as Mexico's next education minister, replacing Esteban Moctezuma, who has been appointed Mexican ambassador to the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

A former teacher, the 58-year-old Gomez was gubernatorial candidate for Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) for the State of Mexico in 2017.

Gomez went down to narrow defeat in the vote in Mexico's most populous state, but her strong showing served notice that MORENA, registered as a party in 2014, could be a force to be reckoned with in 2018 when presidential elections were held.

Lopez Obrador went on to win the presidency by a landslide.

The president made the announcement of her appointment during a regular government news conference.

Gomez is a former federal congresswoman, senator and mayor of the municipality of Texcoco on the edge of Mexico City.

