Mexican president picks former Pemex official to head oil regulator

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28(Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appointed a former official for state oil company Pemex to head the oil regulator, whose predecessor abruptly resigned last month well before his seven-year term was set to end.

Agustin Diaz Lastra became the head of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), as it is known, on Thursday, a statement issued by the regulator on Friday said.

His appointment comes at a critical time for the Mexican energy sector and the regulator.

Under his predecessor Rogelio Hernandez, whose term was meant to run until 2026, the CNH repeatedly butted heads with Pemex PEMX.UL, the energy ministry, and Lopez Obrador.

It sought to fine the oil company for not complying with its own development plans for priority fields Ixachi and Quesqui that led to excessive flaring of natural gas.

The CNH also resisted approving a Pemex proposal on how to develop the deepwater natural gas Lakach field.

A leftist oil nationalist, Lopez Obrador has sought to give Pemex a preferential role in the country's energy market since he took office in late 2018.

The CNH evaluates and approves exploration and production plans for all energy companies - including Pemex - and ran a series of competitive oil auctions before Lopez Obrador canceled them shortly after taking office.

Lastra is a former Pemex official who has also held positions in the government of the southern Gulf Coast state Tabasco, including in health, commerce and tourism.

Last month, Lastra stressed to members of the energy commission in the senate during a hearing, which formed part of his candidacy, the importance of investing in new technologies to optimize exploration and production in the country.

Lastra also said he would like to see companies planning more for the medium- and longterm approach to maximize the outputs during the lifespan of fields.

Lopez Obrador has put intense pressure on Pemex to reverse a decade of falling production while investors and ratings agencies have sounded alarm over its poor environmental, social and governance record.

