Mexican president picks finance official to run central bank, would be first woman

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would propose senior finance ministry official Victoria Rodriguez to be the next governor of the country's central bank, which would make her the first woman to assume the job.

Rodriguez, a deputy finance minister, was proposed by Lopez Obrador after the president decided to withdraw the nomination of his former finance minister Arturo Herrera.

"We always need to look for the best and we consider given the circumstances it's very important for it to be Victoria Rodriguez," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

The president did not immediately explain why Herrera's candidacy had been withdrawn, but said women were a priority for his administration. Herrera has not explained why either.

Rumors had circulated Herrera's name would be withdrawn, but the news provoked surprise inside the government on Tuesday, and Mexico's peso extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday after Lopez Obrador announced Rodriguez's nomination.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

