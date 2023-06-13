Mexican president nominates Alicia Barcena as next foreign minister

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Tuesday nominated Alicia Barcena to be the country's new foreign minister after Marcelo Ebrard resigned in order to focus on his campaign to become the ruling party's candidate for next year's presidential election. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Sarah Morland) ((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO BARCENA/ (URGENT)

