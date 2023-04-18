US Markets
Mexican president meets with top Santander executive

April 18, 2023 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Tuesday met for talks with Ana Botin, executive chairperson of Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC, as the government explores financing options for a major energy deal.

Santander is one of several banks aiming to finance Mexico's $6 billion plan to buy 13 power plants from Spanish energy company Iberdrola, according to a recent media report.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter he had met Botin, without revealing what they had discussed. He posted a photo of the two of them, extolling their "good friendship."

Earlier this month Santander said it would increase its stake in its Mexican unit to 99.8% following a tender offer for all outstanding shares in the business.

