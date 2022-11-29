Mexican president meets with CEOs of Mondelez and Bimbo

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a tweet on Tuesday he met with the CEOs of U.S. snack company Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O and Mexican breakmaker Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX.

He added that Mondelez would pay more than 6 billion pesos ($312.04 million) in taxes in its purchase of Grupo Bimbo's confectionery business Ricolino.

($1 = 19.2286 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

