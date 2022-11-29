US Markets
MDLZ

Mexican president meets with CEOs of Mondelez and Bimbo

Credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN

November 29, 2022 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a tweet on Tuesday he met with the CEOs of U.S. snack company Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O and Mexican breakmaker Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX.

He added that Mondelez would pay more than 6 billion pesos ($312.04 million) in taxes in its purchase of Grupo Bimbo's confectionery business Ricolino.

($1 = 19.2286 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.