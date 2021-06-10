Mexican president may seek consitutional change in power industry

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he could send a bill to Congress seeking to weaken terms for foreign and private power companies in favor of state utility CFE, despite not having the votes for a constitutional reform.

Lopez Obrador's allies lost lower house seats in an election on Sunday, making it harder to reach the two-thirds majority required for amending the constitution, which would be required for an overhaul of the energy industry.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.