Mexican president may seek consitutional change in power industry

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he could send a bill to Congress seeking to weaken terms for foreign and private power companies in favor of state utility CFE, despite not having the votes for a constitutional reform.

Lopez Obrador's allies lost lower house seats in an election on Sunday, making it harder to reach the two-thirds majority required for amending the constitution, which would be required for an overhaul of the energy industry.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

