Mexican president makes formal complaint to U.S. ahead of Harris call

Mexican has sent a diplomatic note asking the United States to explain funding for an anti-corruption group critical of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said shortly before a call with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said the formal protest was sent because of funding for Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, a group that investigates political corruption. The president says it is seeking to undermine his government.

"It's promoting a form of coup," said Lopez Obrador, describing funding that includes money from the U.S. aid agency USAID as an affront to Mexico's sovereignty.

"That's why we're asking that (the U.S. government) clarifies this for us. A foreign government can't provide money to political groups."

Lopez Obrador's complaint came hours before he was set to meet virtually on Friday with Harris to discuss migration and other bilateral issues.

Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity publishes financial backers, including USAID, on its website.

