US Markets

Mexican president launches stinging attack on his five predecessors

Contributor
David Alire Garcia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday moved closer to an unprecedented national vote on what he describes as the corrupt rule of his predecessors, alleging they allowed massive theft of public resources over decades.

Recasts with details, background

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday moved closer to an unprecedented national vote on what he describes as the corrupt rule of his predecessors, alleging they allowed massive theft of public resources over decades.

Singling out the terms of former presidents going back to 1988, Lopez Obrador read out a long list of grievances, blaming them for the rampant graft and spiraling cycles of violence and inequality that have convulsed the country.

Technically, the leftist president said he had decided to send a formal request to the Senate that could trigger referendums on possible trials for his immediate five predecessors, all from the long-ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, or the conservative National Action Party, or PAN.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular