Mexican president is well, recovering from COVID-19, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is doing "very well" and is in the process of "full recovery" from COVID-19, a few days after he tested positive for the virus, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Sanchez said the president's symptoms were light.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes Editing by Dave Graham)

