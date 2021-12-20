US Markets

Mexican president invites France's Macron to visit

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Mexico whenever he is able to, and described Mexico's relationship with France as "very good."

Lopez Obrador spoke in his regular news conference after honoring French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian with Mexico's top honor for foreigners, the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

