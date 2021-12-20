Mexican president invites France's Macron to visit

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Mexico whenever he is able to, and described Mexico's relationship with France as "very good."

Lopez Obrador spoke in his regular news conference after honoring French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian with Mexico's top honor for foreigners, the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

