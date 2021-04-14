Mexican president hails Televisa Univision plan, eyes tax windfall

MEXICO CITY, April 14 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday hailed plans by Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa to combine its content with U.S. broadcaster Univision and said the operation would yield several billion pesos in taxes.

The combined operation will feature content from both broadcasters, including series, movies, sports, telenovelas and archive content but not include news.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.