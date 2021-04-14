US Markets

Mexican president hails Televisa Univision plan, eyes tax windfall

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday hailed plans by Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa to combine its content with U.S. broadcaster Univision and said the operation would yield several billion pesos in taxes.

The combined operation will feature content from both broadcasters, including series, movies, sports, telenovelas and archive content but not include news.

