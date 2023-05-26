Mexican president hails purchase of oil field stake by Slim's Carso

Adds president's comments, background

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday hailed the purchase of a minority stake in the offshore Zama oil project by a unit of Grupo Carso, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

"It's very good news," Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference, noting Carso had the tools to begin work soon.

Carso said on Thursday it will acquire 49.9% of the Talos unit, which controls 17.4% of the project, and make two payments to buy the minority stake. The company's shares rose by more than 3.5% in early trading on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said production at the oil field should start in 2025, and that it could be yielding 150,000 to 180,000 barrels per day of Olmeca crude by 2029.

The Zama project is being operated by state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), following a protracted dispute over which firm would take charge of operations.

Lopez Obrador stressed that Pemex would maintain majority control over Zama, and that the field's output would help keep a lid on fuel prices in the country.

(Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Dave Graham)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.