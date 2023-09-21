News & Insights

Mexican president eyes Washington meeting with Biden in November

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

September 21, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had proposed a visit to Washington in November to meet with U.S President Joe Biden, and had also invited Biden to visit Mexico.

Speaking at a regular government press conference, Lopez Obrador said that he planned to discuss migration, drug trafficking, violence and trade with his U.S counterpart.

He said he had proposed Washington because he was no longer going to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November, citing Mexico's lack of diplomatic relations with Peru, the APEC forum's next chair.

The Mexican president added that another possibility would be to meet Biden in January during a North American leaders' summit due to be hosted by Canada.

The president said if Biden came to Mexico, he would invite him to see various energy and infrastructure projects under construction - including his multi-billion dollar flagship Tren Maya railway line - in the Gulf of Mexico and southern Mexico.

