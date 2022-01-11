US Markets

Mexican president doing well without serious COVID-19 symptoms- interior minister

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "doing well without serious symptoms" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time, the country's Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said Tuesday.

Lopez would take over a regular morning news conference while Lopez Obrador, 68, recovered, the president said after announcing he tested positive on Monday.

