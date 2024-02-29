Mexican President criticizes Canada for imposing new visa requirements

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a "respectful reproach" to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a regular press conference on Thursday for reinstating some visa requirements for Mexican nationals.

The move by Canada, reported on Wednesday, is in a bid to curb the flow of asylum seekers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp earlier said citing a senior official.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

