Mexican president continuing to recover from COVID-19:minister

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is continuing to recover from his COVID-19 infection, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Wednesday.

