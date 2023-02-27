Mexican president calls Peruvian counterpart a 'puppet' as tensions escalate

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's president launched new barbs Monday at his Peruvian counterpart, describing her as a "puppet" of oligarchs in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations over the removal of Peru's former president.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday announced the "definitive" withdrawal of Peru's ambassador to Mexico after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made remarks branding her government as unconstitutional.

Boluarte said the two countries' relationship would continue at a business-only level.

On Saturday, Mexico's foreign ministry said it regretted Peru's decision to bring home its ambassador from Mexico.

The diplomatic spat ignited soon after the December removal and arrest of Peru's leftist former President Pedro Castillo, who Congress removed from office after he attempted to illegally dissolve Congress.

Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" in December after Mexico granted asylum to Castillo's family.

Lopez Obrador on Monday called Castillo's removal a "total farce" and a "great injustice" whose "end goal is an oligarchy plundering the country's natural resources."

"They need to have a puppet, a dummy governor of their own," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

Castillo's removal sparked weeks of protest that have left some 60 people dead, calls for Boluarte's resignation. Castillo is under investigation for crimes including influence peddling and organized crime.

(Reporting by Diego Ore Editing by Alistair Bell)

