Mexican power spot market would most likely be abolished with electricity reform -Fitch

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican spot market would likely be abolished with the electricity reform proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government, said a Fitch analyst.

Private parties would only be allowed to generate energy for the state-owned Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), said Jesus Enriquez, Fitch's director of Infrastructure & Project Finance in Latin America during a Webinar about the Mexican energy Reform.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

