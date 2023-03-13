US Markets
Mexican peso stung by U.S. banking fears

March 13, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso briefly fell more than 3.5% against the dollar in early trading on Monday as markets tumbled on fears of contagion following the collapse of two banks in the United States.

U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank went under late last week, with the U.S. government rushing to help depositors over the weekend.

The peso later pared some losses and was trading down 1.9% at 18.85 per dollar by 8.20 am local time in Mexico City.

Luis Gonzali, head of investment at asset manager Franklin Templeton Mexico, said the peso fall showed "a flight to quality issue" due to the risk of a "debacle" in the banking system as investors sought refuge in safe haven assets.

Mexico is closely integrated with the U.S. economy, relying on it for a steady stream of remittances and trade.

The reverse comes soon after the peso strengthened to a to trade below 18 pesos to the dollar.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham, Writing by Isabel Woodford)

