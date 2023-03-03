US Markets

Mexican peso strongest in nearly 5 years, trading below 18 pesos to dollar

March 03, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Mexico City Newsroom for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso strengthened Friday to trade below 18.00 pesos per dollar, its best showing in nearly five years.

The last time the Mexican peso reached this rate was in April 2018.

The peso has steadily gained pace in recent months, first creeping below 19 pesos in January.

The currency has gained more than 2.5% this week on a weakening dollar and the market's increased appetite for risk.

Private sector analysts polled by the central bank, however, expect the peso to lose some steam before the end of 2023, forecasting this week that it would end the year at 19.80 pesos to the dollar.

