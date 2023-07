MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso strengthened in early trading versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, breaking the 17 pesos-per-dollar barrier.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has touted the peso's strength in recent months.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

