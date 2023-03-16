US Markets

Mexican peso rises over 1% against dollar as banking fears ease

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

March 16, 2023 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with peso's continued strengthening

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened more than 1% against the U.S. dollar in afternoon trading on Thursday, recouping some of the ground lost in previous days to fears of a broader financial crisis triggered by bank failures in the U.S.

The currency has been volatile in recent days, sliding around 3% against its U.S. counterpart in the last week as traders flocked to the safe-haven dollar.

"The appreciation (of the peso) is due to the reduction of risk aversion in the global financial market," analysts at Mexico's Banco Base said. "However, additional upward pressures cannot be ruled out."

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last week have shaken markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Their collapses came as central banks have rapidly hiked interest rates to fight inflation, helping to depress the prices of older government bonds held by investors.

The tumult has fueled speculation that central banks may rethink their strategies on monetary policy.

Mexico central bank deputy governor Galia Borja told Reuters earlier Thursday the institution's main focus was tackling inflation, despite the global anxieties over a banking crisis.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Additional reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Editing by Dave Graham)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.