Mexican peso rises over 1% against dollar as banking fears ease

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened more than 1% against the U.S. dollar in afternoon trading on Thursday, recouping some of the ground lost in previous days to fears of a broader financial crisis triggered by bank failures in the U.S.

The currency has been volatile in recent days, sliding around 3% against its U.S. counterpart in the last week as traders flocked to the safe-haven dollar.

"The appreciation (of the peso) is due to the reduction of risk aversion in the global financial market," analysts at Mexico's Banco Base said. "However, additional upward pressures cannot be ruled out."

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last week have shaken markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Their collapses came as central banks have rapidly hiked interest rates to fight inflation, helping to depress the prices of older government bonds held by investors.

The tumult has fueled speculation that central banks may rethink their strategies on monetary policy.

Mexico central bank deputy governor Galia Borja told Reuters earlier Thursday the institution's main focus was tackling inflation, despite the global anxieties over a banking crisis.

