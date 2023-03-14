Mexican peso rises 1.5% after rough ride during bank worries

Updates with additional context, analyst comments

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso recouped some of the previous day's losses versus the U.S. dollar in early trading Tuesday, strengthening more than 1.5% after the U.S. published key inflation data and following a battering over fears of banking weakness.

The peso touched 18.60 per dollar on Tuesday morning after closing a day earlier at 18.90 per dollar.

On Monday, the peso posted its worst daily loss since June 2022, slipping more than 3.5% versus the dollar at one point as traders expressed concerns over the impact from the collapse of two banks in the United States.

U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank went under last week, with the government stepping in to stop a domino effect from toppling other banks.

"Everything seems to indicate there will be no major effects from SVB and the markets will recover optimism, however, it will be key to evaluate information coming in over the next few days," analysts at Monex Grupo Financiero wrote.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 0.4% in February after advancing 0.5% in January, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Economists say monthly inflation is rising at double the rate needed to rein inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

"Investors have different views on what decisions the Fed will take after lower-than-expected inflation," Monex analysts added.

From last Wednesday to Monday, the peso had depreciated more than 5% versus the dollar, which analysts say was a correction from the previous week after briefly breaking the 18.00 pesos per dollar barrier for the first time in almost five years.

Going forward, the peso is likely to hover between the 18.50 to 19.00 per dollar range, analysts at MetAnalisis said.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry, editing by Ed Osmond)

