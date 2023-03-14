US Markets

Mexican peso regains some ground after U.S. inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 14, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso recouped some of the previous day's losses versus the U.S. dollar in early trading Tuesday, strengthening more than 1% after the United States published key inflation data.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 0.4% in February after advancing 0.5% in January, according to the Labor Department. Economists say monthly inflation is rising at double the rate needed to rein inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

