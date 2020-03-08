Mexican peso hits lowest in 3 years as oil, coronavirus bites

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso fell on Sunday by more than 6% against the dollar in Asian trading, battered by a slump in crude prices and market volatility brought on by the impact of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

The peso MXN= slid to 21.34 to the dollar, its weakest level in over three years, according to Eikon Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

