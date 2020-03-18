Mexican peso hits all-time low amid coronavirus fears

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso depreciated on Wednesday for the twelfth straight session, hitting a record low at more than 24 units to the dollar, amid concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The local currency MXN=D2 was trading at 23.981 units per dollar, down 4.55%, in early morning trading. The currency fell in international trading at dawn to 24.067 units, a new all-time low.

