Mexican peso extends losses, hits lowest in 3 years

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso fell on Sunday by more than 7% against the dollar in Asian trading, battered by a slump in crude prices and market volatility brought on by the impact of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

The peso MXN= slid as far as 21.68 to the dollar, its weakest in over three years, according to Eikon Refinitiv data.

The peso previously hit its lowest point when U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, and had its greatest daily drop when Trump won the presidential election in November 2016.

