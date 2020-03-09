Mexican peso extends losses, hits lowest in 3 years

Contributor
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's peso fell on Sunday by more than 7% against the dollar in Asian trading, battered by a slump in crude prices and market volatility brought on by the impact of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

Updates with peso extending losses, context

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso fell on Sunday by more than 7% against the dollar in Asian trading, battered by a slump in crude prices and market volatility brought on by the impact of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

The peso MXN= slid as far as 21.68 to the dollar, its weakest in over three years, according to Eikon Refinitiv data.

The peso previously hit its lowest point when U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, and had its greatest daily drop when Trump won the presidential election in November 2016.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters