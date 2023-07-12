Mexican peso again breaks 17 pesos-per-dollar barrier

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso strengthened more than 1% against the U.S. dollar in early morning trading Wednesday, breaking through the psychological barrier of 17 pesos per dollar for the second time in a week.

The currency, which has been dubbed the "super peso" by some analysts after strong appreciation in recent months, hit 16.84 per greenback.

It strengthened further after breaking the barrier last Wednesday for the first time since December 2015. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Kylie Madry) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO PESO/ (URGENT)

