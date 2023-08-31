News & Insights

Commodities

Mexican opposition alliance confirms Xochitl Galvez to be named presidential candidate

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

August 31, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Lizbeth Diaz for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez will on Sunday officially become the 2024 presidential candidate of an alliance of opposition parties, representatives of the alliance said on Thursday during an event.

On Wednesday, Galvez effectively secured the candidacy when a key party in the alliance backed her at the expense of its own contender.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.