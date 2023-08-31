Mexican opposition alliance confirms Xochitl Galvez to be named presidential candidate

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez will on Sunday officially become the 2024 presidential candidate of an alliance of opposition parties, representatives of the alliance said on Thursday during an event.

On Wednesday, Galvez effectively secured the candidacy when a key party in the alliance backed her at the expense of its own contender.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz)

