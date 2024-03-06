News & Insights

Mexican navy helicopter accident kills 3, another 2 missing

March 06, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican navy said on Wednesday that three people were dead and two more were missing after a helicopter accident earlier in the day.

The navy said in a statement that the helicopter accident occurred "moments after" taking off from a navy ship around 200 nautical miles (370 km) southwest of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, on the Pacific coast. The cause is still unknown, it added.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

