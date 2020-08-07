Mexican mining shares fall amid drop in metals prices

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican mining companies Grupo Mexico and Industrias Penoles fell sharply on Friday as international metals prices dropped.

Grupo Mexico, one of the largest copper producers in the world, fell 4.14%. Penoles, a major silver producer, dropped 3.91%.

