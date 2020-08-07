US Markets

Mexican mining shares fall amid drop in metals prices

Shares in Mexican mining companies Grupo Mexico and Industrias Penoles fell sharply on Friday as international metals prices dropped.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican mining companies Grupo Mexico and Industrias Penoles fell sharply on Friday as international metals prices dropped.

Grupo Mexico, one of the largest copper producers in the world, fell 4.14%. Penoles, a major silver producer, dropped 3.91%. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Diane Craft) ((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO ECONOMY/MINING (URGENT)

