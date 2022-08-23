Mexican mining industry expects investments to rise 15% in 2022

Adds comments and details from industry chamber, background

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's mining industry plans to invest $5.5 billion in 2022, up 15.2% from 2021, the Mining Chamber of Mexico (Camimex) said on Tuesday, but will remain below the record figure of $8.04 billion seen in 2012 amid challenging conditions.

Growing security problems, a high tax burden and the government's decision to stop granting concessions for projects have kept investments in the sector from rising faster, said Jaime Gutierrez, the head of Camimex. As Mexico has become less attractive for investments, some 800 mining projects have been put on hold, he said.

