Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's Q4 profit up 5% on transport business

Updates with additional information, context

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX on Thursday posted a 5% jump in its fourth-quarter net profit compared to a year earlier, driven bya boost in its transportation unit even as its mining business was hit.

Grupo Mexico, a top 10 global copper producer and a major Mexican rail operator, reported a fourth-quarter net profit landing at $1.04 billion.

Revenues held steadyat $3.78 billion, up just 0.3% from the year-ago period, boosted by its transport division where quarterly sales rose more than 10%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter slid to $2.09 billion, which still beat the $1.76 billion estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Average copper prices were down 16.4% in the quarter.

Grupo Mexico's copper production hit 269,375 tonnes, steady from the year-ago quarter. Grupo Mexico, which owns Southern Copper SCCO.N, added output was hampered by an "illegal blockade" at its Cuajone copper mine in Peru.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Kylie Madry, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Isabel Woodford; editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.