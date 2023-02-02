Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's Q4 net profit rises 5.37%

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Grupo Mexico on Thursday posted a 5.37% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit compared to a year earlier.

The mining and transport company reported in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange a profit of $1.04 billion for the final three months of 2022, with revenues up 0.3% at $3.78 billion. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; editing by Sarah Morland) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GRUPO MEXICO RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.