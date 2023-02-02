US Markets

Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's Q4 net profit rises 5.37%

February 02, 2023 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Grupo Mexico on Thursday posted a 5.37% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit compared to a year earlier.

The mining and transport company reported in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange a profit of $1.04 billion for the final three months of 2022, with revenues up 0.3% at $3.78 billion. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; editing by Sarah Morland) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GRUPO MEXICO RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.