Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's first quarter results turn negative

Noe Torres Reuters
Published

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico registered a net loss of $369.2 million during the first quarter of this year in a sharp reversal from the year-ago period, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $626.2 million profit during the January to March period last year.

Total revenue in the first quarter this year fell 3.3% to total $2.45 billion.

